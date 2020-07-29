Left Menu
Development News Edition

I really don't know the reasons for banning me: Azharuddin

Eventually it also helped me become a more aggressive batsman." Azharuddin said when he saw Younis Khan struggling for runs in England in 2016 he felt bad. "He looked ugly in his batting and I felt bad that such a good batsman should play so ungainly.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:27 IST
I really don't know the reasons for banning me: Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin's rehabilitation from life ban is more than complete in many ways but the former India captain says he "doesn't really know the reasons" for banning him in the first place. In December 2000, Azharuddin was handed a life ban by the BCCI for his involvement in match-fixing. However, after a long drawn out legal battle, Azharuddin saw the Andhra Pradesh High Court revoking the ban and terming it "illegal" in 2012.

Reminded of one of the darkest phases of his life during an interview with cricketpakistan.com website, Azharuddin said, "I don't want to blame anyone for what happened. I really don't know the reasons for banning me... "...But I had decided to fight it and I am grateful that after 12 years I got cleared. I felt very satisfied when after being elected president of Hyderabad association I went and attended the BCCI AGM meeting." Azharuddin played 99 Tests and scored 6125 runs at an average of 45. He also played 334 ODIs, scoring 9378 runs at 36.92 during a 15-year international career that had begun with three successive centuries. In 2019, he had a stand named after him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. He run the bell at the Eden Gardens ahead of an India match the year before and the redemption continued when he was included in a group of former cricketers honoured with a lap around the iconic ground during India's first pink-ball Test.

Though he didn't know that the 99th Test of his career would be his last but Azharuddin says he has no regrets at missing out on completing a century of matches. "I am a firm believer in fate and whatever is in your destiny it happens. I look at this way that nowadays if a player is a class act he ends up playing more than 100 Tests. So I don't think this record of 99 Test matches that I hold is going to be broken," Azharuddin said.

The former skipper said he considered himself fortunate to have got the opportunity to represent India for a long period. "I played for around 16 to 17 years and I captained for around 10 years. What more can I ask for." The stylish batsman also spoke about how former Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas had helped him come out of a bad run of form and how he repaid the favour years later by helping Younis Khan overcome his poor form in England.

"I was not sure about being selected for the Pakistan tour in 1989 as I was struggling badly for form. I remember in Karachi Zaheer bhai came to the ground to watch us practice. He asked me why I was getting out early. I told him my problems and he suggested I change my grip a bit." "Since I had nothing to lose and he had come himself to the ground and gave me this advice I said why not give it a try. "The moment I changed my grip I felt more comfortable and confident and started playing freely. Eventually it also helped me become a more aggressive batsman." Azharuddin said when he saw Younis Khan struggling for runs in England in 2016 he felt bad.

"He looked ugly in his batting and I felt bad that such a good batsman should play so ungainly. I knew him so I called him up and advised him to stay in the crease and try to play close to the body from inside the crease. "I am just happy he took my advice and went on to score a double century in the final Test at the Oval." The Indian great also made it clear he remained a supremely good fielder and catcher because of his flexible body.

"I made it a point not to put on weight because when you put on a few extra pounds you can't field properly and comfortably. "I have always felt that fielding is not taken that seriously by most players. But if you want to be an outstanding fielder and catcher then you have to enjoy fielding as much as you do bowling or batting." Azharuddin also said he didn't see Indo-Pakistan bilateral cricket resuming in the near future. "I don't like to talk about this much because it is not in our hands. It is a government to government issue and once it is resolved at that level, cricket will resume, not before that." PTI Cor AH AH

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

IL&FS case: NFRA imposes 5-year ban, Rs 15 lakh fine on auditor

The National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA has barred another auditor for five years for alleged professional misconduct in the statutory audit of ILFS Financial Services Ltd IFIN for 2017-18. The watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs...

U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but nearly half to stay in Europe

The U.S. military on Wednesday unveiled plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump, but said it will keep nearly half of them in Europe to address tension with Russia. Trump announced h...

Rajasthan CM's elder brother skips ED summons, asked to appear for questioning on August 4

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots elder brother Agrasian Gehlot skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case, citing health issues, officials said. His son Anupam Gehlot, ...

Royal Meghan and UK tabloid trade blows in court dispute

A lawyer for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accused a British newspaper publisher in court on Wednesday of commercially exploiting its legal dispute with her by using court documents as the basis for sensational coverage.Meghan, wife of Que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020