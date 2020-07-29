Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros acquire RHP Velazquez from Orioles

The Houston Astros acquired right-hander Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Velazquez joined Baltimore via a waiver claim in March.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:55 IST
Astros acquire RHP Velazquez from Orioles
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Houston Astros acquired right-hander Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Velazquez joined Baltimore via a waiver claim in March. He was not on the Orioles' Opening Day roster but was part of their 60-man player pool.

The 31-year-old Velazquez posted a 1-4 record with a 5.43 ERA in 34 appearances (eight starts) with the Boston Red Sox in 2019. He owns an 11-7 mark with a 3.90 ERA in 89 career appearances (19 starts), all with the Red Sox. Velazquez will report to Corpus Christi to join the Astros reserves at their alternate training site.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Six booked for kidnapping, murder in Bulandshahr

Six people have been booked for allegedly abduction and murder of a man over a property dispute here, police said on Wednesday. Neeraj, a resident of Najeempura Bhoor, went missing on Tuesday morning following which his wife Gunjan filed a ...

4 Hong Kong youths arrested under new security law

Hong Kong police have made their first major arrests under a new national security law, detaining four young people Wednesday on suspicion of inciting secession. Three males and one female, aged 16 to 21, were arrested at three locations, a...

Mexico could return to pre-pandemic economic activity in 2022 -central banker

Mexicos battered economy may not recover to levels seen before the coronavirus crisis until 2022 as it is poised to suffer the biggest quarterly contraction on record, a member of the Mexican central banks board said on Wednesday. Echoing p...

EXCLUSIVE-Arizona leads multi-state probe into older iPhones slowing, shutting down

Arizona is leading a multi-U.S. state probe into whether Apple Incs deliberate slowing of older iPhones violated deceptive trade practice laws, documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed.Last week, a separate document released by a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020