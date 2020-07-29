Astros acquire RHP Velazquez from Orioles

The Houston Astros acquired right-hander Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Velazquez joined Baltimore via a waiver claim in March. He was not on the Orioles' Opening Day roster but was part of their 60-man player pool.

The 31-year-old Velazquez posted a 1-4 record with a 5.43 ERA in 34 appearances (eight starts) with the Boston Red Sox in 2019. He owns an 11-7 mark with a 3.90 ERA in 89 career appearances (19 starts), all with the Red Sox. Velazquez will report to Corpus Christi to join the Astros reserves at their alternate training site.