Soccer-Man City set to sign Valencia winger Torres - reports
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:27 IST
Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres for an initial fee of 20.9 million pounds ($27.13 million), British media reported on Wednesday. Torres, 20, scored six goals and grabbed eight assists for Valencia in all competitions this season as they finished ninth in Spain's La Liga.
The Times reported that the Spain youth international has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club. City have moved quickly to replace German winger Leroy Sane, who completed a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this month for 45 million euros plus add-ons.
City finished second in the Premier League this season behind Liverpool and are still in the Champions League where they lead Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of their last-16 second-leg match in Manchester next week. ($1 = 0.7704 pounds)($1 = 0.8491 euros)
