"Having said that, we have confidence in the protocol that we designed." The NBA is scheduled to resume its coronavirus-interrupted season on Thursday night with two games at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Two players tested positive during the first week teams spent at the Walt Disney World Resort from July 7-13.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 00:14 IST
NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344 players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The league tested 346 players that week.

The report is encouraging news from inside the NBA bubble near Orlando as Major League Baseball grapples with a coronavirus outbreak affecting a reported 18 members of the Miami Marlins. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday on "Good Morning America" that his league is watching the MLB developments.

"Obviously, we're seeing what's happening in baseball with the Marlins, so it's something we continue to track very closely," Silver said. "Having said that, we have confidence in the protocol that we designed." The NBA is scheduled to resume its coronavirus-interrupted season on Thursday night with two games at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Two players tested positive during the first week teams spent at the Walt Disney World Resort from July 7-13. Another 19 players tested positive for the coronavirus during in-market testing that began July 1 before the teams headed to central Florida.

