Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marquez helps Rockies complete 2-game sweep of A's

The Rockies padded the lead in the ninth when Blackmon beat out a grounder back to the pitcher with two outs, driving in Hampson from third while Story hustled home from second to make it a four-run game.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 06:21 IST
Marquez helps Rockies complete 2-game sweep of A's

German Marquez struck out eight in six solid innings, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland A's 5-1 on Wednesday. The Rockies swept the two-game series and earned their fourth consecutive victory.

Trevor Story had a hit and a walk, scored two runs and stole a base for Colorado. Matt Chapman homered and Robbie Grossman had two hits for the A's, who had won three of four in their opening series against the Los Angeles Angels before the Rockies came to town.

The A's got on the board in the first inning when Chapman hit a two-out, full-count fastball over the center field wall for his first home run of the season. Marquez (1-1) settled down after that, and he wound up allowing just four hits and one walk.

Colorado tied it in the second but missed a chance for more against A's starter Frankie Montas. After Daniel Murphy walked and McMahon singled to lead off the inning, Sam Hilliard struck out before Garrett Hampson walked to load the bases. Tony Wolters hit a ball to the wall in right that Stephen Piscotty couldn't corral, allowing Murphy to score from third. But Montas (0-1) then got David Dahl to pop up to second and Story to ground out to keep the score 1-1. Montas allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

The Rockies added a run in the fourth when McMahon led off with a single, went to third on Hilliard's single to right and scored on Hampson's sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-1. Oakland had a chance to tie in the bottom of the frame when Matt Olson reached on a one-out walk before a double by Grossman put runners on second and third with two outs. Piscotty hit a sharp grounder to third, and Nolan Arenado's throw home beat Olson. The A's challenged the tag play, but the call was upheld after a review.

Colorado added another run in the eighth on Blackmon's RBI double. The Rockies padded the lead in the ninth when Blackmon beat out a grounder back to the pitcher with two outs, driving in Hampson from third while Story hustled home from second to make it a four-run game. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressional committee passes bill to promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies

A key Congressional committee on Wednesday passed a bill, written by civil rights icon John Lewis, to promote the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Cosponsored by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, the Gandhi-King Exc...

Coronavirus dampens Japanese man's plan to rescue bathhouse culture

Craft beer, live music and lodging featured in renovation plans that Takuya Shimbo had for an aging Tokyo bathhouse, hoping to rescue a fading industry from extinction by reinventing the concept of communal bathing.Then the novel coronaviru...

ANALYSIS-China needs "explosive" buying to meet U.S. farm import target

With nearly seven months gone, an ambitious 36.5 billion target for Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods this year may not be quite out of reach, but its looking like a big, big stretch.By end-May, imports were running behind 2017 levels - ra...

States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day

California, Florida and Texas reported record increases in COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, as total deaths surpassed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally. California had 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours and Flori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020