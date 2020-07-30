Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open to be held without spectators; Osaka will play in U.S. Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Marquez helps Rockies complete two-game sweep of Athletics'

German Marquez struck out eight in six solid innings, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland Athletics' 5-1 on Wednesday. The Rockies swept the two-game series and earned their fourth consecutive victory.

Golf: U.S. Open to be held without spectators due to COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Open scheduled to be played at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York from Sept. 17-20 will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The U.S. Open is the second major that will not have spectators after organisers confirmed last month that next week's PGA Championship in San Francisco, California would go ahead without fans.

Osaka will play in U.S. Open, says management team

Naomi Osaka will play in next month's U.S. Open in New York, the 2018 champion's management team has told Reuters. Several media reports had said she had not registered for the tournament and had decided to skip the event, which kicks off on Aug. 31 and will be played under strict bio-security protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lopez withdraws from LPGA restart after positive COVID-19 test

Gaby Lopez has withdrawn from the Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio, after testing positive for COVID-19, the LPGA said on Wednesday. The tournament begins on Friday at the Inverness Club, the LPGA's first event in more than five months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the Tour following the Women's Australia Open on Feb. 16.

World number one Barty to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

World number one Ash Barty will skip the U.S. Open and the tournament preceding it in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. "My team and I have decided that we won't be travelling to the U.S. for the Western and Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year," the Australian said in a statement issued by her manager on Thursday.

McIlroy may not return to Europe this year due to COVID-19 risk

Rory McIlroy says he may not return to Europe from the United States this year due to the risks associated with travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McIlroy, who is in the field for the PGA Tour's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week, will play in the U.S. Open in September but has hinted he may not take part in the European Tour's Scottish Open or BMW PGA Championship in October.

Golf: Day splits with long-time coach Swatton

Jason Day has parted ways with mentor and swing coach Colin Swatton after a two-decade partnership that yielded a major championship and the world's top ranking. Day first linked up with Swatton as a 12-year-old at a golf boarding school in Australia not long after his father died of cancer.

Blackhawks ban headdresses at home games, events

The Chicago Blackhawks have banned fans from wearing headdresses at home games and team events at the United Center, the club announced Wednesday. "We have always maintained an expectation that our fans uphold an atmosphere of respect, and after extensive and meaningful conversations with our Native American partners, we have decided to formalize those expectations," the team said in a statement.

NBA restart to feature 89 international players

As 22 NBA teams restart the season inside a bio-secure bubble in Orlando this week, 89 international players from 34 countries and territories are set to feature when basketball returns from its 4-1/2 month COVID-19 pandemic-enforced break. The list includes eight NBA All-Stars such as Milwaukee Bucks' Greek forward MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, last year's MVP, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic from Slovenia and Philadelphia 76ers' Cameroonian center Joel Embiid.

Dodgers pitcher Kelly suspended eight games

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games after throwing a pitch that nearly hit the head of a Houston Astros batter and taunting another in Tuesday's game, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday. Kelly's 96 mile per hour fastball sailed over Alex Bregman in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park in an apparent attempt to hit the Astros third baseman in retaliation for his team's past use of sign stealing.