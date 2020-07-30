Reds look to make it 2 straight vs. Cubs

When the Cincinnati Reds have a full complement of contributors, they expect to be tough to beat. A day after halting a lengthy losing stretch, the Reds look for a second straight win Thursday night to split their four-game home set with the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati (2-4) had lost four in a row before Wednesday's breakout 12-7 win over Chicago (4-2). In the previous two games, the Reds were without Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel, who were both dealing with illnesses that apparently were not COVID-19 related. On Wednesday, they were back in the lineup.

Moustakas clubbed a two-run homer and Senzel added a solo shot and an RBI double as the Reds earned a much-needed victory. A major offseason acquisition, Moustakas is 5-for-10 with two home runs and six RBIs in four games with the Reds. "We need those guys in our lineup every day if we expect to compete," catcher Curt Casali told the Reds' official website. "We didn't do a great job of holding down the fort while they were gone."

Nick Castellanos, another key offseason signing -- and a former Cub -- rocked a grand slam to highlight Cincinnati's seven-run fifth inning Wednesday. He's batting .381 (8-for-21) with two homers and eight RBIs this season. After getting a strong 6 2/3 innings and 11 strikeouts from Sonny Gray on Wednesday, the Reds will turn to Luis Castillo (0-0, 1.50 ERA) on Thursday. The right-hander allowed just one run on six hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk over six innings in his 2020 debut on Saturday. However, his teammates were unable to hold a 3-1 lead when he left, and the Reds fell 6-4 to Detroit.

"He really impressed me," Casali said of Castillo a first-time All-Star last season. "He hopped right back on the wagon. He did what an All-Star does." Castillo has been solid against the Cubs, posting a 4-2 mark and 3.56 ERA over 10 career starts. He was 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three home starts versus Chicago in 2019.

Chicago's Ian Happ, who has two home runs this season, is 5 for 10 with two doubles versus Castillo. Meanwhile, three of Kyle Schwarber's five hits in 17 at-bats against Castillo have left the park. Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez, however, are a combined 8 for 43 when opposing Castillo. The Cubs look to get back on track after their three-game winning streak ended Wednesday. Chicago has totaled 38 runs and hit 11 home runs through six games, but its bullpen has struggled mightily while giving up seven homers, walking 20 and posting a 9.64 ERA.

Thus, Chicago can use a good outing from scheduled starter Yu Darvish (0-1, 6.75 ERA). The right-hander lasted just 73 pitches over four innings while yielding three runs and six hits, and striking out five without a walk in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Milwaukee. "My strength is 100 percent," Darvish told the official website of NBC Sports Chicago. "Just, I have a lot of pitches. ... So, I still have to work on a couple things, but I'm almost there."

Darvish faced the Reds five times in 2019, going 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA. Senzel and teammate Tucker Barnhart went a combined 8-for-22 against Darvish last season. Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is 7-for-18 with five RBIs on the young season.

--Field Level Media