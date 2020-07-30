Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationals aim for another win over 'host' Blue Jays

The Nationals won 4-0 in 10 innings Wednesday night as the visiting team after dropping the first two games as the home team. The Blue Jays will start left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 5.79 ERA) against right-hander Erick Fedde (0-0, 2.25).

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:34 IST
Nationals aim for another win over 'host' Blue Jays
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Washington Nationals will be going for the split of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday as they act as the visiting team in their home park for the second game in a row. The Nationals won 4-0 in 10 innings Wednesday night as the visiting team after dropping the first two games as the home team.

The Blue Jays will start left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 5.79 ERA) against right-hander Erick Fedde (0-0, 2.25). The teams were originally scheduled to play the first two games at Nationals Park and the final two at Toronto, which would have been the home-opening series for the Blue Jays. The Canadian government ruled that the Blue Jays could not play at home against U.S. teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryu, the Blue Jays' major offseason free agent acquisition, will be making his second start for Toronto. He allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the season opener. Ryu will be getting five days between starts instead of the normal four days.

"I don't think that had any negative effects in the past," Ryu said through an interpreter on Wednesday. "I'm used to the extra day of rest." He is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals, all with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ryu had a 1.37 ERA in three starts against the Nationals last season, including Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Blue Jays were still without shortstop Bo Bichette (tight left hamstring), outfielder Randal Grichuk (lower-back irritation) and infielder Travis Shaw (family leave). Bichette took grounders on Wednesday, so a return is possible on Thursday.

The Nationals could have left fielder Juan Soto back this weekend from a positive test for COVID-19, though Washington's weekend series against the Miami Marlins already was postponed. The Marlins, who had numerous players test positive for COVID-19, will not play again until Monday at the earliest. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Soto could be able to work out with the team Saturday if he gains approval from the D.C. Department of Health.

Fedde will be making his second start in place of Stephen Strasburg, who is recovering from a nerve issue in his right hand. "(Strasburg) has very minimal pain, if not any pain, in his thumb now," Martinez said. "Hopefully, we get through this and he can pitch and help us win ballgames. But we want to make sure this doesn't become an issue or problem somewhere else."

Strasburg could throw a side session on Thursday or Friday. "We want to make sure the mechanics are right, that he's throwing the ball properly and that he's able to go out there and do what he's capable of doing," Martinez said.

Fedde pitched in place of Strasburg on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned), four hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings against the New York Yankees. The Nationals won 9-2. Fedde has never faced the Blue Jays.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus trims A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected

Europes Airbus announced a new cut in production of its marquee A350 jet on Thursday as it swung to a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss in the face of the global pandemic. But boosting its shares, the planemaker also said it hoped to...

Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others in defence corruption case

A Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said. Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded 4-yea...

Hong Kong reports record daily number of 149 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to curb the spread of the virus.The Chinese territor...

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020