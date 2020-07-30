Titans GM has talked to Beasley, expects arrival soon

Left Menu
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has spoken with outside linebacker Vic Beasley and expects him to report to training camp soon, according to a statement released by the team Thursday. Beasley, who joined the Titans as a free agent in March, was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Tuesday, but no reason has been given for his absence from camp.

"I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future," Robinson said in a statement. "Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports." Under the new collective bargaining agreement, Beasley can be fined up to $50,000 for every missed day of camp. It is unclear if those fines would still be enacted if Beasley were to opt out of playing in the 2020 season.

Beasley, 28, was the Titans' most noteworthy free agent addition of the offseason. He signed a reported one-year, $9.5 million guaranteed contract -- which could max out at $12 million with incentives -- after five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. A first-round pick (eighth overall) out of Clemson in 2015, Beasley has 37.5 career sacks over 78 NFL games, including 60 starts. In 2016, he led the league with 15.5 sacks and with six forced fumbles during his lone Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro season.

Over the past three seasons, Beasley has amassed a combined 18 sacks -- with at least five each season -- and three forced fumbles.

