Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braves RHP Foltynewicz clears waivers

He was designated for assignment Tuesday after surrendering six runs in 3 1/3 innings in Monday's 14-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed four hits, including three home runs, walked four and struck out three batters. Folytnewicz's fastball averaged just 89 mph against the Rays, down from 95 mph last season.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 01:37 IST
Braves RHP Foltynewicz clears waivers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz cleared waivers and was outrighted to the team's alternate training site on Thursday. He was designated for assignment Tuesday after surrendering six runs in 3 1/3 innings in Monday's 14-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed four hits, including three home runs, walked four and struck out three batters.

Folytnewicz's fastball averaged just 89 mph against the Rays, down from 95 mph last season. The 28-year-old has $2.38 million remaining on his contract and the Braves are hopeful he can return to the form that made him an All-Star in 2018.

He was 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 2018. For his career, he is 44-42 with a 4.33 ERA in 138 games (118 starts) with the Houston Astros (2014) and Braves.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama takes aim at Trump in fiery eulogy for Civil Rights icon John Lewis

In a fiery eulogy for longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis on Thursday, former President Barack Obama took a series of thinly veiled shots at the actions of his successor that he said tore at the legacy of the Black civil rights icon bei...

WHO urges countries to prioritise essential international travel

The World Health Organization WHO on Thursday said countries should gradually lift international travel measures based on a thorough risk assessment and must prioritise essential travel for emergencies.The WHO recommends that priority shoul...

Alphabet sales drop for first time on Google ad cutbacks in pandemic

Google parent Alphabet Incs quarterly sales fell for the first time in its 16 years as a public company, but the decline was less than expected as many advertisers stuck with the most popular online search engine during the pandemic. Shares...

Trump floats election delay, congressional Republicans reject idea

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, an idea immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress - the sole branch of government with the authority to make such ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020