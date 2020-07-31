Browns P Gillan joins NFL's growing COVID-19 list

Left Menu
According to reports, other players added to the list included Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker, Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman and two more Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Charles Jones and cornerback Parry Nickerson. Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland who joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland who joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in all 16 games and finished 10th in the NFL with an average of 46.2 yards per punt. Booker, 28, signed with the Raiders in May as an unrestricted free agent after four seasons with Denver. The 2016 fourth-round pick rushed for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns and caught 105 passes for 872 yards and one score in 61 games with the Broncos from 2016-19.

Coleman, 27, tested negative Tuesday before a positive test Wednesday and is asymptomatic, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He started 11 of his 16 games with Detroit last season, tallying 54 tackles, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception. Meanwhile Jacksonville rookie cornerback Josiah Scott was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but the Jaguars' total still climbed to seven players on the list.

Jones and Nickerson joined right tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, cornerback Luq Barcoo and offensive linemen Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and Ryan Pope. They were placed on the list earlier this week. Jones, 23, appeared in four games for the Jags last season and caught one pass for 5 yards.

Nickerson, 25, made six tackles in four games (one start) with Jacksonville in 2019.

