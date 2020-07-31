Left Menu
Bills send rookies home amid positive tests for COVID-19

"None of the five COVID-19-positive players have been inside the building at One Bills Drive." ESPN reported that the Bills had three more positive tests come back Thursday, including a rookie, and decided to conduct meetings virtually. The rookie tested positive after three negative tests, according to ESPN. Being placed on the COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 03:02 IST
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday sent their rookies home to stem the spread of coronavirus amid five positive tests. Defensive backs Dane Jackson and Siran Neal were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, one day after wide receiver Duke Williams and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor were placed on the list. Undrafted rookie cornerback Ike Brown landed on the list earlier this week.

"We decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team," the Bills said in a press release. "None of the five COVID-19-positive players have been inside the building at One Bills Drive." ESPN reported that the Bills had three more positive tests come back Thursday, including a rookie, and decided to conduct meetings virtually. The rookie tested positive after three negative tests, according to ESPN.

Being placed on the COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive. A player who has been exposed to somebody with the virus can be placed on the list.

