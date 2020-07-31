Orioles' Davis misses second game for unknown reasons

Left Menu
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was away from the team Thursday for a second straight game due to undisclosed reasons, manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. Davis also missed Wednesday's game against New York. When pressed, Hyde said, "I am not going to comment on Chris anymore." The Orioles have made it a policy not to discuss COVID-19 related issues.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 04:49 IST
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was away from the team Thursday for a second straight game due to undisclosed reasons, manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. Hyde declined to divulge the reasons for the absence prior to Thursday's contest against the New York Yankees. Davis also missed Wednesday's game against New York.

When pressed, Hyde said, "I am not going to comment on Chris anymore." The Orioles have made it a policy not to discuss COVID-19 related issues. The team also has made no official comment regarding Davis' absence.

Baltimore had two games in Miami postponed earlier this week after the Marlins sustained a major coronavirus outbreak. After a workout on Tuesday night, Davis expressed his concern about the situation to reporters during a Zoom interview and said he planned to wear a mask in Wednesday's game. Instead, the 34-year-old Davis wasn't in the lineup.

"I would say I'm definitely a little bit more concerned, just as far as (my family is) considered," Davis said Tuesday. "Ultimately, you know, I'm not going to be able to protect everyone. I'm not going to be able to protect anyone other than myself. And I think that's kind of where my head is, as far as the mask is concerned. If I can do everything in my power to alleviate that stress, at least in my own mind. I think it's probably the best thing for me." Davis has a 2-year-old daughter who reportedly was born with a serious heart condition. His wife, Jill, is a nurse.

"I can't even think about bringing this thing home," Davis said of the virus. "But I mean, it's just the risk that I've assumed. My wife and I have talked about it on more than one occasion. And you know, I think it's something that we both feel like it's worth at least going out there and giving it a shot before we just, you know, call it quits. So I'm going do everything I can to protect myself and hopefully be able to get through the season with no hiccups." Davis is just 1-for-11 through three appearances this season. He has 295 career homers during his 13-year career, including leading the majors in 2013 with 53 and 2015 with 47.

Davis joined the Orioles in 2011 after spending parts of four seasons with the Texas Rangers. --Field Level Media

