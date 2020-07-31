Left Menu
Development News Edition

All players, coaches kneel before NBA game

To promote meaningful change relative to social justice and racial equality, the New Orleans Pelicans have partnered with our players, staff and coaches to create a Social Justice Leadership Alliance committed to furthering the discussion, listening and taking action to make positive change in our community and our country." The Jazz wrote in a statement, "The Utah Jazz are committed to advancing social justice and stand in support of the players, coaches and staff as they exercise their First Amendment rights, and use their voices, their experiences, and their platforms to peacefully express themselves.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 04:49 IST
All players, coaches kneel before NBA game

Every person present at HP Fieldhouse on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus near Orlando knelt during the national anthem before the first game of the NBA's restarted season on Thursday night. All players, coaches and staff members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, along with all officials, wore shirts reading "BLACK LIVES MATTER," which was also printed on the court. Many locked arms with those next to them, while some players raised fists in the air.

The anthem was performed virtually by Louisiana native Jon Batiste, who played a rendition with a mix of piano and guitar. Before the anthem, the TNT broadcast aired an introductory segment narrated by rapper Meek Mill, promoting social justice initiatives and the BLM movement, followed by a segment with several NBA players speaking on the subject.

Players displayed a variety of social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys, including "Black Lives Matter," "Say Their Names" and "I Can't Breathe." The game was the first in four-plus months since the regular season was suspended in March.

The Pelicans issued a statement that read, "The New Orleans Pelicans stand by the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest. Collectively with the Utah Jazz, our organization joins the NBA in supporting our players and coaches. To promote meaningful change relative to social justice and racial equality, the New Orleans Pelicans have partnered with our players, staff and coaches to create a Social Justice Leadership Alliance committed to furthering the discussion, listening and taking action to make positive change in our community and our country." The Jazz wrote in a statement, "The Utah Jazz are committed to advancing social justice and stand in support of the players, coaches and staff as they exercise their First Amendment rights, and use their voices, their experiences, and their platforms to peacefully express themselves. We are a values-based organization and believe in the foundational principles of justice, equality, fairness, and economic empowerment. Our organization strives to be a unifying force in our communities, and we hope this time in our history can be a catalyst for positive change in a country we love."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump doubles down against mail-in voting, calls for immediate 2020 election resultsPresident Donald Trump, whose suggestion to delay the 2020 U.S. election was roundly rejected ear...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pompeo insists China tide is turning at contentious U.S. Senate hearingU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on Thursday the tide is turning in dealings with China, citing internat...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. League ready to launch postseason unlike any in NHL historyWhen the National Hockey League NHL resumes its virus-hit season on Saturday it will be a postseason unlike any other in league...

Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for USD 600 jobless benefit

The White House and some of its Republican allies in the Senate are signalling they want to extend, at least temporarily, a USD 600-per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped keep families and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020