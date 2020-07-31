Rizzo blasts MLB over player safety during rain delays
The Cubs-Reds game was postponed due to weather Thursday night, and Rizzo criticized MLB for allowing players to "sit around for 8 plus hours inside the clubhouse." "I'm sure I can find that somewhere in the 113 page player safety protocol," wrote Rizzo, citing the league's manual of protocols for player safety regarding the coronavirus.Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 06:10 IST
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo blasted Major League Baseball in a tweet Thursday night over player safety protocols during rain delays. The Cubs-Reds game was postponed due to weather Thursday night, and Rizzo criticized MLB for allowing players to "sit around for 8 plus hours inside the clubhouse."
"I'm sure I can find that somewhere in the 113 page player safety protocol," wrote Rizzo, citing the league's manual of protocols for player safety regarding the coronavirus. Rizzo, a cancer survivor, took a swing at the Reds, too.
"Hey @Reds when do you think the window is?" Rizzo tweeted, including a weather image of solid thunderstorms in the area. Cubs manager David Ross said he was told before the game that the game would be played but with a "little bit of a delay," according to NBC Sports Chicago.
"You don't want guys sitting around a visiting clubhouse all day," Ross said, according to NBC Sports. "We've had buses since 1 o'clock coming here. I just don't want my players sitting indoors with all that we're dealing with right now. The sooner we can make a decision on if we think we can play the game or not, the better." --Field Level Media
