Angels place Trout on paternity list

The Los Angeles Angels on Thursday placed star center fielder Mike Trout on the paternity list as he expects the birth of his first child. Jessica Trout was originally expected to give birth in August. The impending arrival of the baby caused Mike Trout to hesitate before committing to play the 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MLB paternity list rules allow for a player to miss no more than three games. Trout would likely need time to quarantine as well before returning to the club. The three-time MVP has hit .292 with a home run and four RBIs through the Angels' first six games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled right-hander Kyle Keller from their alternate training site. Keller, 27, was acquired from the Marlins in a January trade. He had no record and a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances for Miami last year, his first major league action. --Field Level Media