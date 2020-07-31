Left Menu
Development News Edition

All our energy is going to be on winning that trophy: Mikel Arteta ahead of FA Cup final

Ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that his side is going to put all their energy in the match to win the decider.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:13 IST
All our energy is going to be on winning that trophy: Mikel Arteta ahead of FA Cup final
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that his side is going to put all their energy in the match to win the decider. "The only aim, the only focus, and all our energy is going to be on winning that trophy, it doesn't matter where we start. Two big clubs playing each other, Chelsea are in a really good moment, they have come back so far this season where they are - they are playing a really good level. We are going to go for it," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

In the semi-final, Arsenal had defeated Manchester City to book their spot in the final whereas Chelsea had overpowered Manchester United. Arteta also praised Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and added that people should not draw comparisons with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

"About Frank as a player, he was absolutely top. The consistency he was able to play for that many years, in the position that he played at such a big club, and doing what he did, was incredible. Big credit to him on that," he said. "As a manager, he has shown, since he went to Derby, the kind of person and ambition that he has, and the way he encourages his team to play. Again this season he has done a really good job. We are both young, we are both trying to learn our positions so I wouldn't like to compare with the two managers you mentioned (Klopp and Guardiola)," Arteta added.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the final on August 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says hackers used phone to fool staff, gain access

Twitter says the hackers responsible for a recent high-profile breach used the phone to fool the social media companys employees into giving them access. The company revealed a few more details late Thursday about the hack earlier this mont...

MP patwari held for demanding bribe to update land record book

A land record official washeld on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribeof Rs 5,000 in Pipaliya-Limba village in Ujjain in MadhyaPradesh, Lokayukta police saidPatwari Dushyant Verma 25 asked a bribe from farmerBhupendra Chaudh...

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs as infections hit record for second day

The Philippines reported Southeast Asias biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as its president extended restrictions in the capital to quell the spread, and promised normality would return in Dece...

21 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM orders magisterial probe  

Twenty-one people have died in Punjabs three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on FridayThe deaths took place in Punjabs Amritsar, Batal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020