Left Menu
Development News Edition

Football players association backs East Bengal on ISL inclusion, writes to AIFF and FSDL

In a letter addressed to All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das, which is also marked to ISL organisers Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the association requested the concerned stakeholders to set aside their differences for a quick resolution into the matter. "We the association sincerely urge you to include the East Bengal into the ISL without any hesitation or delay," FPAI general manager Cyrus Confectioner said in the letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:17 IST
Football players association backs East Bengal on ISL inclusion, writes to AIFF and FSDL

Taking up the cudgels for beleaguered East Bengal, the Football Players Association of India (FPAI) on Friday made a plea for the heritage club's "immediate" inclusion into the top-tier Indian Super League. In a letter addressed to All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das, which is also marked to ISL organisers Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the association requested the concerned stakeholders to set aside their differences for a quick resolution into the matter.

"We the association sincerely urge you to include the East Bengal into the ISL without any hesitation or delay," FPAI general manager Cyrus Confectioner said in the letter. "It is rich in history and is one of the oldest and most premier clubs having a massive fan following, something which the sport needs for it to grow and thrive in India.

"All the powers that be in Indian football, should set aside all differences and include this side, whose contribution to Indian football cannot be quantified," he added. The request comes days after the FSDL made it clear in a meeting with club representatives that they would stick to the existing 10 teams in the 2020-21 season and would not be floating tenders for new outfits. Following their split with Quess Corp, the century-old club have already got their sporting rights back but are yet to find a new investor. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also keen for the red-and-gold's foray into the ISL and the state government is helping out in roping in an investor.

Their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan are set to debut in the ISL after their merger with ATK and it remains to be seen whether the top-tier league will see the much-anticipated Kolkata derby. On Mohun Bagan's entry into the lucrative league, the FPAI wrote, "We were most happy to learn that another football giant, Mohun Bagan, has already joined the ISL and a League having both these sides would take football to another level.

"While we understand that this does not fall in our jurisdiction, it is just a simple request considering the legacy of this club. We urge you to give this issue a very serious consideration." East Bengal club has been grappling with financial woes following the premature pullout of its former investor Quess Corp, who were its title sponsors for two seasons. A number of its players are approaching the AIFF for getting their dues cleared..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says hackers used phone to fool staff, gain access

Twitter says the hackers responsible for a recent high-profile breach used the phone to fool the social media companys employees into giving them access. The company revealed a few more details late Thursday about the hack earlier this mont...

MP patwari held for demanding bribe to update land record book

A land record official washeld on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribeof Rs 5,000 in Pipaliya-Limba village in Ujjain in MadhyaPradesh, Lokayukta police saidPatwari Dushyant Verma 25 asked a bribe from farmerBhupendra Chaudh...

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs as infections hit record for second day

The Philippines reported Southeast Asias biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday, as its president extended restrictions in the capital to quell the spread, and promised normality would return in Dece...

21 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM orders magisterial probe  

Twenty-one people have died in Punjabs three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on FridayThe deaths took place in Punjabs Amritsar, Batal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020