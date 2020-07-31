Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2017, Moeen Ali became 1st England spinner in 79 years to scalp Test hat-trick

On this day in 2017, all-rounder Moeen Ali became England's first spinner in 79 years to scalp a Test hat-trick.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:25 IST
On this day in 2017, Moeen Ali became 1st England spinner in 79 years to scalp Test hat-trick
England all-rounder Moeen Ali. Image Credit: ANI

On this day in 2017, all-rounder Moeen Ali became England's first spinner in 79 years to scalp a Test hat-trick. Ali achieved the feat during England's third Test match against South Africa at The Oval in London. Chasing a target of 492, Ali's four-wicket haul including a hat-trick reduced South Africa at 252 runs and handed a 239-run victory to the hosts.

Ali bagged Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel on successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick. Elgar's blistering knock of 136 came to end when he was caught at slip by Ben Stokes on the fifth ball of the 76th over. In the next ball, Rabada fell the second victim of Ali after he departed on a duck in a similar fashion as Elgar.

Ali completed the feat by trapping Morkel (0) leg before wicket on the first ball of his next over. As a result, Ali became the first English spinner since Tom Goddard in 1938 to grab a hat-trick in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad is the only player from England to have taken two hat-tricks in the longest format of the game.

Ali returned to the figures of 4-45 in 16.1 overs in the second innings after going wicket-less in the first innings. England won the four-match Test series by 3-1 after winning the final game of the series by 177 runs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

President greets people on Eid, asks them to follow COVID-19 guidelines

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday greeted people on the eve of Eid al-Adha and asked them to follow guidelines prescribed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic while celebrating the festival. He urged them to share happiness with others and promo...

China stocks post biggest monthly rise in 17 months amid coronavirus uncertainty

China stocks closed higher on Friday in choppy trading amid uncertainties in coronavirus resurgence, while liquidity and retail investor enthusiasm fuelled the main indexes to post the biggest monthly percentage rises since February last ye...

Man found dead in northeast Delhi

The body of a 30-year-old man was found lying on a street in northeast Delhis Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday. Police said they received information around 11 pm on Thursday about the man, who was bleeding. He was later identified a...

Fiscal deficit touches 83.2 pc of budget estimates at end-June

The countrys fiscal deficit during the first quarter of this fiscal widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates, mainly on account of poor tax collections due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fiscal deficit during the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020