Joe Denly ruled out of ODI series against Ireland due to back spasms

England top-order batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Ireland due to back spasms, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. Liam Livingstone will replace Denly in England's 14-man ODI squad.

"Joe Denly has been ruled out the Royal London Series against Ireland after suffering back spasms in training on Wednesday. The Kent batsman has been replaced in the 14-man England ODI squad by Lancashire's Liam Livingstone," the ECB said in a statement. Livingstone has represented England in two T20Is and would make his ODI debut if selected in one of the final two matches with Ireland.

Earlier this week, Denly joined England men's white-ball training group at the Ageas Bowl after the ECB released five players from the bio-secure bubble at Old Trafford. England won the opening game of the three-match series by six wickets at Rose Bowl on Thursday. The team will face Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday, August 1. (ANI)