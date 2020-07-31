Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Denly ruled out of ODI series against Ireland due to back spasms

England top-order batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Ireland due to back spasms, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:30 IST
Joe Denly ruled out of ODI series against Ireland due to back spasms
England batsman Joe Denly. Image Credit: ANI

England top-order batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Ireland due to back spasms, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. Liam Livingstone will replace Denly in England's 14-man ODI squad.

"Joe Denly has been ruled out the Royal London Series against Ireland after suffering back spasms in training on Wednesday. The Kent batsman has been replaced in the 14-man England ODI squad by Lancashire's Liam Livingstone," the ECB said in a statement. Livingstone has represented England in two T20Is and would make his ODI debut if selected in one of the final two matches with Ireland.

Earlier this week, Denly joined England men's white-ball training group at the Ageas Bowl after the ECB released five players from the bio-secure bubble at Old Trafford. England won the opening game of the three-match series by six wickets at Rose Bowl on Thursday. The team will face Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday, August 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hogan to replace Moore as Liverpool chief executive

Billy Hogan will become chief executive at Liverpool when Peter Moore steps down from the post at the end of August. Moore plans to return to the United States, where he had lived since 1981 prior to taking the Liverpool job in 2017, at the...

Soccer-Former FIFA president Blatter calls for Infantino to be suspended

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called for his successor, Gianni Infantino, to be suspended by the global soccer body after criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in Switzerland. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that pr...

Sports fans no longer allowed at pilot events in England

Spectators will no longer be allowed to attend sporting events in England after concerns about a rise in coronavirus infections forced the government to delay the partial reopening of venues until at least Aug. 15. Small groups of fans were...

Partisan clash at start of U.S. House coronavirus hearing with Fauci

Congressional Republicans and Democrats clashed about whether the Trump administration had a national strategy to respond to the coronavirus pandemic at the start of a hearing featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States top infectious di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020