Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

It will be difficult, many a great manager haven't won things but now we are here, I want to win it." Lampard will be pitted against another young manager in Mikel Arteta -- whose Arsenal side beat Manchester City to reach the final -- and the Chelsea boss said he was impressed with what the Spaniard had achieved in a short time. "I wasn't surprised that they won (the semi-final)," Lampard said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:15 IST
Soccer-Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelsea's influential duo N'Golo Kante and Willian have recovered from injuries and are back in contention for Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal, manager Frank Lampard said as he looks to win his first trophy as a manager. Kante has missed Chelsea's last six matches in all competitions due to a hamstring injury while Willian sat out their crucial Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers that ensured the club qualified for the Champions League.

"Kante and Willian are in the squad and we will see if they are fit enough to be involved in the starting 11," Lampard, who took charge of Chelsea in July last year, told reporters in a virtual news conference on Friday. The result arguably means more to Arsenal, who need to win to qualify for the Europa League, but Lampard said Chelsea would not take their foot off the gas having already sealed Champions League qualification.

"We have to make sure we are not negatively affected by having qualified for the Champions League," added Lampard, who won the FA Cup four times as a player. "It doesn't affect preparations, we still want to win it. A trophy like this stays with you for life and you're quickly forgotten if you're a losing finalist.

"If you get to a final you want to win it. It will be difficult, many a great manager haven't won things but now we are here, I want to win it." Lampard will be pitted against another young manager in Mikel Arteta -- whose Arsenal side beat Manchester City to reach the final -- and the Chelsea boss said he was impressed with what the Spaniard had achieved in a short time.

"I wasn't surprised that they won (the semi-final)," Lampard said. "Man City were probably most people's favourites... But I knew with the talent and the coach that they have that they could win the game. "Arteta has done a really, really good job... I have got big respect for what he's doing."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Britain tightens rules for furlough rehiring bonus

Britains finance ministry tightened the requirement for employers to receive a 1,000-pound 1,315 bonus for rehiring furloughed staff, to exclude payments where an employee will soon be made redundant. Around one in three British private-sec...

Soccer-Napoli sign Nigeria forward Osimhen from Lille

Napoli have signed Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen from Lille, the Serie A club announced on Friday. No financial details were disclosed but The Guardian reported that Napoli had agreed to pay an initial 60 million euros 71.06 million transe...

Karnataka to appoint 700 lab technicians to ramp up testing

The Karnataka government has decided to appoint 700 lab technicians and equal number of data entry operators on contract basis to ramp up testing in various districts, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. To maximise the testing by ...

U.N. to train Botswana traditional leaders to fight gender-based abuse

Dozens of traditional leaders in Botswana will take part in a U.N. training programme that aims to help them tackle high rates of gender-based violence in the country, officials and leaders said on Friday.Nearly 70 of women in the southern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020