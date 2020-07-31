Erin Cuthbert signs new 3-year deal with Chelsea Women FC

Scotland midfielder Erin Cuthbert has signed a new three-year deal with Chelsea Women FC, the club announced on Friday. Cuthbert has established herself as one of the key players in Emma Hayes' squad, being just two shy of 100 Chelsea appearances and having won five trophies since joining from Glasgow City in 2016.

The 22-year-old made a good first impression during Spring Series success in 2017 and she was even more influential in her first full campaign with the club, which ended with the Blues winning the Women's Super League title and Women's FA Cup double in 2018. Last season she was also a pivotal performer in 2020 double-winning campaign having played a part in 23 out of 25 matches, helping the side to clinch the Women's Super League trophy and League Cup.

"It means so much to me, I've been here three-and-a-half years now and this club feels like home to me. I can't imagine myself anywhere else and I'm just happy to get the deal over the line," Cuthbert said in a statement on signing the extension until 2023. Cuthbert said her ambition is to help the Blues to succeed in the Champions League.

"The Champions League is the creme de la creme of club football, we want to get there, we narrowly missed out two years ago and we want more this year," she said. (ANI)