Report: Kings player to be cleared after inconclusive test

An unidentified Sacramento Kings player who registered an inconclusive test result earlier this week is expected to be cleared to play in Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN. The player had a "false positive" come back on Wednesday but subsequently has tested negative on Thursday and Friday, according to the report.

The player has spent the past two days in quarantine, according to the report. Sacramento's final scrimmage leading up to the season was Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The only players listed on Sacramento's injury report Friday were center Alex Len (conditioning) and power forward Marvin Bagley III (foot). Len tested positive for COVID-19 in June and arrived in Orlando less than two weeks ago while Bagley is out for the season. The NBA hasn't reported a positive test for COVID-19 inside the "bubble" at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Two players tested positive at check-in.

