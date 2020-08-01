Left Menu
MLB, MLBPA officially approve 7-inning doubleheaders

The Marlins and Phillies haven't played since Sunday, and neither will be back on the field again before Tuesday. The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are slated to play a doubleheader on Sunday after their Friday game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 01:48 IST
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association formally announced Friday that both games of doubleheaders will be seven-inning contests, beginning on Saturday. In a joint statement, the entities said that because there will be more doubleheaders due to the need to reschedule games, they agreed that taking this step "promotes player health and safety."

The MLB Competition Committee and Playing Rules Committee unanimously approved the rule. The rule will be in place for the rest of the regular season.

Teams such as the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies have lost multiple games due to coronavirus outbreaks, which will lead those clubs to have upcoming doubleheaders as their games are rescheduled. The Marlins and Phillies haven't played since Sunday, and neither will be back on the field again before Tuesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are slated to play a doubleheader on Sunday after their Friday game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. MLB also implemented a rule this season that puts a runner on second base at each half of an extra-inning game. That rule will apply to doubleheaders and begin with the eighth inning.

One doubleheader has been played so far this season, with the host Cleveland Indians sweeping the Chicago White Sox 4-3 and 5-3 on Tuesday after a rainout on Monday. --Field Level Media

