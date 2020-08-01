Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fournier helps Magic cruise past Nets

A LeVert jumper brought the Nets within 86-70 with 7:31 left in the period, but Orlando went on a 21-7 run over the next five minutes to expand its lead to 107-77. But the Magic went scoreless in the final 6:59 and Luwawu-Cabarrot scored eight points during a game-ending 18-0 run.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 07:29 IST
Fournier helps Magic cruise past Nets

The Orlando Magic turned a close game into a rout by scoring nine consecutive points late in the second quarter Friday afternoon, and went on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-118 in the first game of the NBA's restart for both teams near Orlando. Evan Fournier had 24 points while Aaron Gordon posted a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) for the Magic (31-35), who moved past the Nets (30-35) into seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The top seven teams are guaranteed a playoff spot. The eighth-place team advances to the postseason as the final seed if it is at least four games better than the ninth-place team at the end of the regular season. Otherwise, a two-game series will be played to determine the eighth seed.

Starters Nikola Vucevic (22 points) and D.J. Augustin (11 points) got into double digits for the Magic, as did reserves Jonathan Isaac (16 points) and Khem Birch (12 points). Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 24 points off the bench for the Nets, who remain six games ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards after the Wizards lost to Phoenix later in the day. Washington and Brooklyn face off on Sunday.

Caris LeVert had 17 points, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen scored 14 points apiece, and Tyler Johnson added 11 points off the bench. The Nets raced out to a 16-8 lead fewer than four minutes into the game. Orlando responded with its own 16-8 run during which Augustin and Vucevic scored five points apiece. A running layup by Markelle Fultz with 2:33 left in the quarter gave the Magic their first lead at 29-27.

The two teams were separated by no more than five points through the first nine minutes of the second quarter before the Magic's surge. Five players scored a basket apiece during the run, including Fournier, whose 3-pointer put Orlando up 68-57. LeVert made a buzzer-beating jumper to pull the Nets within 70-59 at halftime but Vucevic scored five points as the Magic opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run. A LeVert jumper brought the Nets within 86-70 with 7:31 left in the period, but Orlando went on a 21-7 run over the next five minutes to expand its lead to 107-77.

But the Magic went scoreless in the final 6:59 and Luwawu-Cabarrot scored eight points during a game-ending 18-0 run. Brooklyn had a chance to close within single digits but missed five straight 3-pointers in a 63-second span. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

'Baby's diapers are on the way': Hardik Pandya enjoying daddy duties

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been blessed with a baby boy, seems to be busy with daddy duties and relishing every moment of it. On July 30, Pandya took to the Instagram to share the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him b...

Braves overturn six-run deficit, edge Mets

Travis dArnauds three-run double in the eighth capped a five-run inning and lifted the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. dArnaud lined a double off reliever Seth Lugo 1-1 into the gap in right-center ...

Australia's Victoria sees COVID-19 cases drop, still mulling curbs

Australias second most populous state, Victoria, reported 397 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, down by more than a third from Friday, but authorities said they are considering further restrictions as numbers remain worrisome. Three...

DeRozan helps Spurs pull away from Kings

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points -- all but two in the second half -- and added 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs finished with a flurry to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday in the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando in the two team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020