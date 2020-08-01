Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bottom of the order, bullpen lead Giants past Rangers

Chadwick Tromp recorded his first major league hit and Wilmer Flores followed three batters later with a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning Friday night, sending the San Francisco Giants to a 9-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 10:06 IST
Bottom of the order, bullpen lead Giants past Rangers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chadwick Tromp recorded his first major league hit and Wilmer Flores followed three batters later with a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth inning Friday night, sending the San Francisco Giants to a 9-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game interleague series. Tromp also doubled and scored again later in the game, and the San Francisco bullpen was lights out for 5 1/3 scoreless innings, as the Giants followed a loss with a win for the third time already this season.

Shin-Soo Choo bombed right-hander Logan Webb's first pitch of the game for his first home run of the season, and the Rangers led 2-1 before the Giants turned the tables on Rangers starter Mike Minor (0-2) in the fifth. Tromp, a catcher who began the season at the Giants' minor league camp and had been 0-for-5 since a promotion earlier in the week, ignited the key inning with a two-strike single to right field.

After Mauricio Dubon singled and Austin Slater flied out, Flores also connected with a two-strike pitch, sending it into the empty left field bleachers for his second homer of the season and a 4-2 lead. The Giants added five runs over the next two innings to break the game open. Tromp's double came after a two-out walk to Darin Ruf in the sixth, increasing the San Francisco lead to 5-2, before Dubon followed with an RBI hit for a four-run edge.

Ruf had a two-run double to highlight a three-run seventh. Meanwhile, Giants relievers Conner Menez (1-0), Shaun Anderson, Wandy Peralta and Tony Watson combined to retire 11 straight Rangers before an error ended the run in the eighth. Menez was credited with the win after setting down all four batters he faced in the fourth and fifth innings. Sam Selman pitched the ninth to finish the game.

Webb was pulled two outs into the fourth, charged with two runs (one earned) on four hits. He walked four and struck out four. Minor went 5 2/3 innings, giving up six runs and nine hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Tromp, Dubon and Ruf (San Francisco's 7-8-9 hitters) finished with two hits apiece for the Giants, whose previous three wins had been by a total of four runs. Ruf totaled three RBIs. Joey Gallo had an RBI double for the Rangers, who were out-hit 11-6.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

French soldier dies in Chad accident

A French soldier died during a maintenance operation in Chad after a piece of equipment exploded, the defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.The ministry said armed forces were investigating the causes of the accident at the base in...

Courteney Cox to reprise her ‘Scream’ role in reboot

Actor Courtney Cox is returning as news reporter Gale Weathers in the upcoming Scream reboot. The Friends star confirmed her casting in an Instagram post on Friday.I cant wait to see this face again, Cox wrote alongside a clip of the iconic...

Orioles rally to defeat Rays in series opener

Anthony Santander and Pedro Severino hit back-to-back homers, and Hanser Alberto added one for the second straight game as the host Baltimore Orioles scored a come-from-behind 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-gam...

Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work, think tank estimates

More than half of the roughly 9 million British employees who were put on furlough during the coronavirus lockdown have already returned to work, the Resolution Foundation think tank estimated on Saturday. Britains finance ministry has said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020