Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walker keys D-backs' late comeback against Dodgers

Betts' third hit, a two-out double in the ninth, put runners on second and third before Bradley got Cody Bellinger to pop out. Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin, roughed up in his major league debut by the Diamondbacks at Chase Field last season, pitched four scoreless innings Friday as the starter.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:17 IST
Walker keys D-backs' late comeback against Dodgers
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Christian Walker's two-out, bases-clearing double keyed the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in Phoenix. The result ended Arizona's two-game losing streak and stopped the Dodgers' three-game winning streak.

Walker's big hit came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Dodgers leading 3-1. Blake Treinen (0-1) was charged with the four runs the D-backs scored in the inning, though none were earned. "For me I felt there was a chip on my shoulder and I really wanted to come through for my team and fortunately it worked out," Walker said after the game.

Arizona got an insurance run on David Peralta's single that drove in Walker. Hector Rondon (1-0) received the win by recording an out in the top of the eighth, and Archie Bradley earned his second save. Before it all came apart for the Dodgers' bullpen, Mookie Betts hit his first home run of the season and first as a Dodger, and he threw out Arizona's Ketel Marte trying to stretch a double into a triple to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Betts fired a strike from right field to third base on the fly.

Betts got the Dodgers' first hit of the game when he led off the top of the fourth by yanking a home run inside the left field foul pole off Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. An inning later, Betts' single scored Edwin Rios for a 2-0 lead. Betts' third hit, a two-out double in the ninth, put runners on second and third before Bradley got Cody Bellinger to pop out.

Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin, roughed up in his major league debut by the Diamondbacks at Chase Field last season, pitched four scoreless innings Friday as the starter. He allowed just one hit with a strikeout and a walk. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager added a solo home run, his third in three nights, in the eighth inning.

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and nine strikeouts in six innings in his second no-decision. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Home Minister Amit Shah, Shahnawaz Hussain extend greetings for Eid Al-Adha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our society, read a tweet from the Union Home Min...

WCD min to organise online activities to sensitise people about importance of breastfeeding: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the Women and Child Development Ministry through its field offices will organise online activities to sensitise citizens about the importance of breastfeeding. She made the announcement on the oc...

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fa...

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020