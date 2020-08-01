Walker keys D-backs' late comeback against Dodgers

Christian Walker's two-out, bases-clearing double keyed the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in Phoenix. The result ended Arizona's two-game losing streak and stopped the Dodgers' three-game winning streak.

Walker's big hit came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Dodgers leading 3-1. Blake Treinen (0-1) was charged with the four runs the D-backs scored in the inning, though none were earned. "For me I felt there was a chip on my shoulder and I really wanted to come through for my team and fortunately it worked out," Walker said after the game.

Arizona got an insurance run on David Peralta's single that drove in Walker. Hector Rondon (1-0) received the win by recording an out in the top of the eighth, and Archie Bradley earned his second save. Before it all came apart for the Dodgers' bullpen, Mookie Betts hit his first home run of the season and first as a Dodger, and he threw out Arizona's Ketel Marte trying to stretch a double into a triple to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Betts fired a strike from right field to third base on the fly.

Betts got the Dodgers' first hit of the game when he led off the top of the fourth by yanking a home run inside the left field foul pole off Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. An inning later, Betts' single scored Edwin Rios for a 2-0 lead. Betts' third hit, a two-out double in the ninth, put runners on second and third before Bradley got Cody Bellinger to pop out.

Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin, roughed up in his major league debut by the Diamondbacks at Chase Field last season, pitched four scoreless innings Friday as the starter. He allowed just one hit with a strikeout and a walk. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager added a solo home run, his third in three nights, in the eighth inning.

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and nine strikeouts in six innings in his second no-decision. --Field Level Media