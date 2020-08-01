Ireland recovers to reach 212-9 against England in 2nd ODI
PTI | Southampton | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:26 IST
Ireland overcame another poor start against England to finish on 212-9 at the Rose Bowl in the second one-day international on Saturday. Ireland won the toss and fell to 91-6 at the Rose Bowl before Curtis Campher led the recovery. Campher, in only his second ODI, scored an 87-ball 68 with eight fours before being dismissed by seamer Saqib Mahmood (2-45).
Campher shared two key partnerships late in the innings — a seventh-wicket 60-run stand with Simi Singh (25) and 56 runs for the eighth wicket with Andy McBrine (24). Spinner Adil Rashid took 3-34 off 10 overs.
Players again took a knee to support Black Lives Matter before the game. The three-match series, which is being played with no fans present, marks the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. AP KHS KHS.
