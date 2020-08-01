Left Menu
May East Bengal torch forever illuminate Maidan: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended best wishes to the iconic East Bengal football club on completing 100 years. The club completed 100 years on Saturday. "Best wishes to generations of footballers, members and of course supporters on the centenary of  @eastbengalfc," the prime minister tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:40 IST
May East Bengal torch forever illuminate Maidan: PM
"Best wishes to generations of footballers, members and of course supporters on the centenary of  @eastbengalfc," the prime minister tweeted. Image Credit: ANI

Born out of adversity in 1920, East Bengal grew on to become one of India's most successful clubs while forming an epic rivalry with the 131-year-old Mohun Bagan.

"Best wishes to generations of footballers, members and of course supporters on the centenary of @eastbengalfc," the prime minister tweeted. "This is a milestone for Indian sport, and for the football traditions and sports-loving culture of West Bengal, he said. "May the East Bengal Mashal (torch) forever illuminate the Maidan (ground)," he said.

