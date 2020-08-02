More Cardinals test positive; game vs. Brewers off

Left Menu
In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, Major League Baseball said rapid tests indicated one player and an unspecified number of staff members could be positive. The spread of COVID-19 to the Cardinals forced Major League Baseball to reschedule Friday night's game, the Brewers' home opener at Miller Park, to part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Updated: 02-08-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 01:26 IST
The Cardinals confirmed Friday that two players tested positive before the team left Minnesota, where they concluded a series on Wednesday. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals travelling party were positive for COVID-19 on preliminary tests, forcing the postponement of Saturday's scheduled game in Milwaukee against the Brewers. In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, Major League Baseball said rapid tests indicated one player and an unspecified number of staff members could be positive. The team was awaiting results of saliva tests sent to a laboratory for confirmation.

The Cardinals confirmed Friday that two players tested positive before the team left Minnesota, where they concluded a series on Wednesday. The spread of COVID-19 to the Cardinals forced Major League Baseball to reschedule Friday night's game, the Brewers' home opener at Miller Park, to part of a doubleheader on Sunday. The fate of the Sunday doubleheader remains unknown, and MLB said it would "provide additional updates as information becomes available."

No makeup date for Saturday's game was announced. --Field Level Media

