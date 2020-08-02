Red Sox LHP Rodriguez (heart) done for season

The Boston Red Sox officially shut down left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez for the season on Saturday due to his heart ailment. The 27-year-old has been diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that is believed to be related to his recent battle with the coronavirus.

He was originally projected to be Boston's No. 1 pitcher and Opening Day starter. The team announced Rodriguez had tested positive on July 7 and placed him on the injured list on July 15. Rodriguez said he was informed by doctors that about 10 to 20 percent of people who have contracted COVID-19 also have been diagnosed with myocarditis.

The Venezuela native is coming off his best major league campaign. Rodriguez posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA in 2019 and set career highs in wins, ERA, innings (203 1/3), starts (34) and strikeouts (213). --Field Level Media