More Cardinals test positive; games vs. Brewers off

Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 on preliminary exams, forcing the postponement of Saturday's game in Milwaukee against the Brewers. Several media outlets reported that Sunday's doubleheader at Miller Park has also been postponed.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, Major League Baseball said rapid tests indicated one player and an unspecified number of staff members could be positive. The team was awaiting results of saliva tests sent to a laboratory for confirmation. The Cardinals confirmed Friday that two players tested positive before the team left Minnesota, where they concluded a series on Wednesday.

No makeup dates have been announced for the series, which began with the postponement of the Brewers' home opener on Friday. --Field Level Media