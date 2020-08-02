Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat smother Nuggets in 125-105 win

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler also scored 22 points and added seven assists, and the Miami Heat used a big second half to beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 near Orlando on Saturday. The Heat led most of the first half but a surge gave Denver a seven-point lead late in the second quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 06:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 06:50 IST
Heat smother Nuggets in 125-105 win

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler also scored 22 points and added seven assists, and the Miami Heat used a big second half to beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 near Orlando on Saturday. Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 pf his points in the fourth quarter, Duncan Robinson scored 17, Goran Dragic had 13 points and Kendrick Nunn added 11 for the Heat (42-24). Miami outscored Denver 69-48 in the second half.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Jerami Grant also had 19 points for the shorthanded Nuggets (43-23). Denver played without starters Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton. All three have nagging injuries but could have played if Saturday's contest had been a playoff game.

Monte Morris had 13 points, Michael Porter Jr. scored 11 and Torrey Craig added 10 points for the Nuggets. Denver committed 19 turnovers that led to 35 points for Miami. The Nuggets used a 7-2 run at the start of the third quarter to take a six-point lead. But Butler scored four straight points, Adebayo had six straight and Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer to cap a 14-3 run that gave Miami a 72-67 lead midway through the period.

Denver got within two points but Crowder hit two more from deep and Robinson hit a 3-pointer during a 13-0 run that gave the Heat an 87-72 lead late in the third. The Nuggets got back within 10 but Butler's layup at the period buzzer made it 94-79 heading into the fourth. Miami pushed the advantage to 20 points in the first three minutes of the fourth before the Nuggets scored six straight to get closer and force a Heat timeout.

It was 106-92 after a three-point play by Grant but the Heat put it away with a trio of 3-pointers from Olynyk that made the margin 117-95. The Heat led most of the first half but a surge gave Denver a seven-point lead late in the second quarter. Miami cut it to 57-56 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sano homers twice, Twins blank Indians behind Maeda

Miguel Sano hit two home runs and Kenta Maeda allowed just an infield hit over six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Eddie Rosario also homered and Marwin Gonza...

Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

Australias government expressed support on Sunday for the strictest social-distancing measures yet by the state of Victoria in an effort to contain the new coronavirus. The government in countrys second-most populous state is expected to an...

Pacers rally to defeat 76ers behind Warren’s career-high 53

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando. Warren was 20-of-29 from the field, including 9-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Warrens previous...

Thunder blitz Jazz early, roll to 110-94 win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder took control early to beat the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday near Orlando in their first game of the NBAs restart. The last time the teams were on the court together was M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020