Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sano homers twice, Twins blank Indians behind Maeda

Miguel Sano hit two home runs and Kenta Maeda allowed just an infield hit over six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 07:34 IST
Sano homers twice, Twins blank Indians behind Maeda

Miguel Sano hit two home runs and Kenta Maeda allowed just an infield hit over six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Eddie Rosario also homered and Marwin Gonzalez added two hits for the Twins who won their second straight over the Indians after getting blanked, 2-0, in Thursday night's series opener.

Maeda (2-0) was brilliant in his Target Field debut, holding Cleveland hitless for 4 1/3 innings before Bradley Zimmer barely beat out an infield chopper that had a 40.5 mph exit velocity to second baseman Luis Arraez. Minnesota challenged the safe call but after a lengthy replay review the play stood. Maeda struck out six and also walked a batter before departing after six innings.

Minnesota relievers Trevor May, Cody Stashak and Taylor Rogers each pitched a scoreless inning of relief after that with Rogers, who has yet to yield a hit or a walk in three innings this season while striking out four, garnering his third save in four games with a 1-2-3 ninth. Carlos Carrasco (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out five and also hit a batter. Francisco Lindor had Cleveland's only other hit, also an infield hit, off May in the seventh.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Sano led off with his first home run of the season, a 427-foot line drive that landed in the back of the bullpen in left-center. Rosario made it 2-0 in the fourth with his second homer of the season, an opposite field drive to left.

Sano extended the lead to 3-0 an inning later with another leadoff homer, this one a line drive into the bleachers down the left field line. It marked the ninth multi-homer game in Sano's career. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lowry scores 33 as Raptors cruise past Lakers

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at The Arena near Orlando. Lowry hit 5 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 16 shots from the floor. OG Anuno...

Dodgers slug 4 homers, wallop Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers powered up for four home runs, including a three-run shot from Chris Taylor, on their way to an 11-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Phoenix. Edwin Rios and Matt Beatty made the most of their i...

Story, Kemp power Rockies past Padres

Trevor Story homered for the second straight game among two hits, Matt Kemp went long for the first time as a member of the Rockies, and host Colorado beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 in Denver on Saturday night. Kyle Freeland 2-0 tossed six s...

Mexico coronavirus chief sidesteps calls to resign

The head of Mexicos efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic has sidestepped calls to resign after Mexico posted a record case increase and the countrys death count rose to overtake the United Kingdom as the third-highest in the world. Ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020