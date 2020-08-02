Left Menu
More Cardinals test positive; series vs. Brewers PPD

Saturday's game was postponed not long before the scheduled first pitch, and Sunday's doubleheader at Miller Park was also called off later Saturday. In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, Major League Baseball said rapid tests indicated one player and an unspecified number of staff members could be positive.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 08:24 IST
Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 on preliminary exams, forcing the postponement of the weekend's series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. Saturday's game was postponed not long before the scheduled first pitch, and Sunday's doubleheader at Miller Park was also called off later Saturday.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, Major League Baseball said rapid tests indicated one player and an unspecified number of staff members could be positive. The team was awaiting results of saliva tests sent to a laboratory for confirmation. On Saturday night, Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said one player and three staff members had tested positive for the virus but had not shown any symptoms. An additional four members of the organization -- one other player and three other staff members -- had received inconclusive test results, Mozeliak said.

Two who tested positive returned to St. Louis from Milwaukee by car, while other Cardinals players are isolating inside of their hotel rooms in Milwaukee. The team hopes to clarify the inconclusive test results by Sunday. The Cardinals are scheduled to play four games against the Detroit Tigers from Tuesday through Thursday -- rather than Monday through Thursday, as originally scheduled -- and the Brewers will play a four-game home-and-home series with the Chicago White Sox as scheduled Monday through Thursday.

"We're confident, by the time we get to Detroit on Monday, that we will have control of this," Mozeliak told reporters, according to ESPN. No makeup dates for the Cardinals and Brewers have been scheduled. The planned weekend series began with the postponement of the Brewers' home opener on Friday.

