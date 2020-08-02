Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ozuna's hot hitting lifts Braves past Mets

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna continued his torrid hitting with a home run on Saturday to lead the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight win, a 7-1 victory over the visiting New York Mets.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 08:27 IST
Ozuna's hot hitting lifts Braves past Mets

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna continued his torrid hitting with a home run on Saturday to lead the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight win, a 7-1 victory over the visiting New York Mets. The free-agent signee who spent last season with St. Louis went 2-for-4, scored a run and drove in two. His two-run homer in the first inning, his third, had a 104.7 mph exit velocity. He has hit safely in four straight games and is batting .467 (7-for-15) during that stretch. He is hitting .367 for the season.

The winning pitcher was Josh Tomlin (1-0), who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of ineffective reliever Luke Jackson. Tomlin did not allow a hit and struck out three. The losing pitcher was Mets starter Michael Wacha (1-1), who continued to struggle against the Braves. He surrendered five runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings and dropped to 0-4 against Atlanta in seven career appearances.

The Braves had to be pleased with the effort of pitcher Touki Toussaint, who made his first start of the season. Toussaint was on a pitch restriction and left after throwing 74 pitches. He worked four scoreless innings and allowed three hits and three walks. He struck out five. After Ozuna's blast staked the Braves to a 2-0 lead in the first, they added three more runs in the second inning on RBI doubles by Tyler Flowers and Ronald Acuna Jr. and a run-scoring single by Ozzie Albies. The RBI was the first for Acuna, who drove in 101 a year ago.

New York got a run in the fifth against Jackson on Robinson Cano's sacrifice fly. The Braves got the run back in the bottom of the inning on Ender Inciarte's run-scoring single. Acuna connected for his first homer of the season in the sixth inning against rookie reliever Franklyn Kilome to extend the lead to 7-1.

Atlanta's Dansby Swanson went 1-for-3 and has hit safely in all nine games.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Armies of India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo today

Armies of India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control today, said Indian Army sources. Armies of India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese si...

Lowry scores 33 as Raptors cruise past Lakers

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at The Arena near Orlando. Lowry hit 5 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 16 shots from the floor. OG Anuno...

Dodgers slug 4 homers, wallop Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers powered up for four home runs, including a three-run shot from Chris Taylor, on their way to an 11-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Phoenix. Edwin Rios and Matt Beatty made the most of their i...

Story, Kemp power Rockies past Padres

Trevor Story homered for the second straight game among two hits, Matt Kemp went long for the first time as a member of the Rockies, and host Colorado beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 in Denver on Saturday night. Kyle Freeland 2-0 tossed six s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020