Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadiens outlast Penguins in OT to take series opener

Petry's shot from above the right hash marks sailed past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray. Montreal blew an early two-goal lead after Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki scored in the first.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:19 IST
Canadiens outlast Penguins in OT to take series opener
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@penguins)

Jeff Petry scored at 13:57 of overtime Saturday to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of a qualifying round series in Toronto. On the winner, Brendan Gallagher's centering pass was deflected toward the high slot. Petry's shot from above the right hash marks sailed past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray.

Montreal blew an early two-goal lead after Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki scored in the first. Carey Price made 39 saves. Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh. Murray, who wasn't publicly announced as the Game 1 starter until earlier Saturday, finished with 32 saves.

The prevailing consensus seems to be that Montreal's fortunes against the Penguins heavily rest with Price's play, and he was stellar in the first, stopping all 18 shots he faced. His teammates backed him by taking a 2-0 lead that period.

At 11:27, Kotkaniemi got to a rebound right in front. He poked at the puck, and it bounded in past Murray to make it 1-0. After Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin turned the puck over in the Canadiens end, Suzuki gathered the puck and drove down the left side. From the left circle, his wrist shot went over Murray's glove to push it to 2-0 at 6:53.

The Penguins climbed back into things in the second, tying it with two goals. At 9:55, Crosby, from Price's left and behind the extended goal line, banked the puck in off Price's skate to make it 2-1.

During a power play at 12:34, a shot from the left point by Jared McCann went off teammate Patric Hornqvist in front of the net. Rust pounced on the puck at the top of the crease and poked it past Price for a 2-2 tie. Pittsburgh's Conor Sheary missed the net with a wide shot on a penalty shot with 3:03 left in regulation after he got hooked by Petry during a breakaway.

It was Montreal's turn at 6:46 of overtime, as Jonathan Drouin had the puck roll off his stick after he was awarded a penalty shot. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule poised for Sunday return; NASA launches new rover to search for signs of past Martian life

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for Sunday returnThe two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceXs new Crew Dragon are heading home for a Su...

Solano, Giants surge past Rangers

Donovan Solano broke a tie with a two-run single in the third inning, and seven pitchers combined to limit the Texas Rangers to one run over the final eight frames Saturday night as the San Francisco Giants made it two straight in their int...

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus casesThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 4,542,579 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 68,605 ca...

Police beat ice-cream parlour owner in Indore for violating lockdown norms, demand 'bribe'

An ice-cream parlour owner accused a police sub-inspector of allegedly beating him up and misbehaving with him at a police station for violating lockdown norms of keeping his shop open one hour post the sanctioned time. The owner of the ice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020