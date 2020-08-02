Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dravid's advice on how to play spin change the world for Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has hailed Rahul Dravid's influence on his batting, saying the legendary Indian's advice on how to play spin opened up a "whole new world" for him.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:57 IST
Dravid's advice on how to play spin change the world for Pietersen
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has hailed Rahul Dravid's influence on his batting, saying the legendary Indian's advice on how to play spin opened up a "whole new world" for him. Pietersen said his Indian Premier League experiences, batting alongside world-class players such as Dravid and Virender Sehwag, helped him expand his repertoire of shots.

Pietersen played for various IPL teams like the erstwhile Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. "Dravid wrote me the most beautiful e-mail, explaining the art of playing spin and ever since then it was a whole new world," the former England batting star said.

"The key point was looking for the length as soon as the ball was delivered - wait for the spinner and make your decision," the 40-year-old was quoted as saying by 'Sky Sports' during a discussion on how one-day batting has developed over the years. During his 10 years as an England player, from 2004 to 2014, Pietersen was one of the world's most explosive batsmen -- particularly in limited-overs cricket.

He scored 8181 runs from 104 Tests at an average of 47.28. From 136 ODIs, he hit 4440 at an average of 40.73. Pietersen said his famed switch-hit was partly the product of hours spent playing squash as a youngster.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule poised for Sunday return; NASA launches new rover to search for signs of past Martian life

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for Sunday returnThe two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceXs new Crew Dragon are heading home for a Su...

Solano, Giants surge past Rangers

Donovan Solano broke a tie with a two-run single in the third inning, and seven pitchers combined to limit the Texas Rangers to one run over the final eight frames Saturday night as the San Francisco Giants made it two straight in their int...

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus casesThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 4,542,579 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 68,605 ca...

Police beat ice-cream parlour owner in Indore for violating lockdown norms, demand 'bribe'

An ice-cream parlour owner accused a police sub-inspector of allegedly beating him up and misbehaving with him at a police station for violating lockdown norms of keeping his shop open one hour post the sanctioned time. The owner of the ice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020