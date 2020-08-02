Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solano, Giants surge past Rangers

Smyly teamed with relievers Shaun Anderson, Caleb Baragar (2-0), Rico Garcia, Tyler Rogers, Trevor Gott and Sam Selman to shut Texas down the rest of the way. Evan Longoria got the Giants even with a two-run double in the bottom of the first, before Solano provided his go-ahead hit off Rangers starter Jordan Lyles (0-1) in the third.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:51 IST
Solano, Giants surge past Rangers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Donovan Solano broke a tie with a two-run single in the third inning, and seven San Francisco pitchers combined to limit the Texas Rangers to one run over the final eight frames Saturday night as the host Giants made it two straight in their interleague series with a 7-3 win. The Rangers scored two runs off Giants starter Drew Smyly on Todd Frazier's single in the first, but didn't score again until Scott Heineman's solo home run in the ninth. Smyly teamed with relievers Shaun Anderson, Caleb Baragar (2-0), Rico Garcia, Tyler Rogers, Trevor Gott and Sam Selman to shut Texas down the rest of the way.

Evan Longoria got the Giants even with a two-run double in the bottom of the first, before Solano provided his go-ahead hit off Rangers starter Jordan Lyles (0-1) in the third. San Francisco also scored on bases-loaded walks drawn by Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth and Brandon Belt in the eighth, and Solano's bases-loaded single that capped a three-RBI night in the eighth.

Pitching against his former team, one that released him last June, Smyly was pulled after four innings, charged with two runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out seven. The six Giants relievers allowed just four hits. The official scorer chose to award the win to Baragar, who faced just one batter and retired him to end the fifth.

Lyles likewise made it through just four innings. He allowed four runs on three hits, with five walks and one strikeout. Longoria finished with three hits, Solano had two and Yastrzemski had four walks and two runs scored for the Giants, who have their second two-game winning streak of the season.

Rob Refsnyder had two singles for the Rangers, who matched the Giants' hit total with seven. The homer for Heineman, whose brother Tyler doubled in the game for the Giants, was his first of the season and third of his career.

Texas has lost two in a row and five of six. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...

Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

Australias Victoria state declared a disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19. Melbourne, Australias second-largest city,...

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020