Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guardiola has been 'key figure' in my development as coach: Mikel Arteta

After winning the FA Cup title, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta thanked Manchester City's Pep Guardiola for playing a key role in his development as a 'coach'.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 15:46 IST
Guardiola has been 'key figure' in my development as coach: Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After winning the FA Cup title, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta thanked Manchester City's Pep Guardiola for playing a key role in his development as a 'coach'. Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium to script their record 14th FA Cup title win.

Arteta said that Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola will always have his gratitude. "He has been a key figure in my development as a coach. He has my gratitude. I wouldn't be sitting here today without him. I have to thank him big time," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

In the match between Chelsea and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the Gunners to hand them a 2-1 win. Chelsea had struck the first goal in the match, owing to Christian Pulisic's efforts, but Arsenal came from behind to win the match.

"Big games require big moments for big players - he (Aubameyang) did that in the semi-final and now today," Arteta said. "People questioning whether he can do it in big games and he's done it today," he added.

Arsenal had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the eighth position, their lowest since the 1994-95 season. Arteta also labelled the FA Cup win as the best moment of his managing career at Arsenal so far.

"I think this is the best moment of my career because I know the difficulties we've been through. I had one mission - make the players and staff believe that we could do it. Seeing the change in the dressing room is what makes me more proud," Arteta said. "I completely understood the needs of this football club. I knew the challenges I was facing when I made a decision to come here and the expectations we will always have. This is the first one. Let's enjoy it. My players have been fantastic and the staff and everyone upstairs," he concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath announces financial aid for treatment of actor Anupam Shyam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an assistance of Rs 20 lakh for treatment of actor Anupam Shyam, who is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a Mumbai hospital after being diagnosed with kidney infection. The 62-...

Ferns N Petals to venture into Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia

Flower and gifting firm Ferns N Petals is planning to expand its operation in overseas markets of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the next two years, according to a top company official. The company, which is aiming to be a Rs 1,000 cr...

IRB Infra gets award letter for executing Rs 1,755 cr Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway stretch

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Sunday said it has received award letter from NHAI for executing a stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway at a cost of Rs 1,755 crore. With this award, the companys order book now stands at Rs 13,755 cror...

BSF constable, two others held by Pb police in cross-border drugs, arms smuggling racket

A BSF constable and two others have been arrested in a cross-border smuggling racket of drugs and weapons, the Punjab police said on Sunday. A .30 bore, made-in-China pistol along with five live cartridges and Rs 24.50 lakh were recovered f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020