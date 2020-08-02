Left Menu
Development News Edition

50-50 decisions went in Arsenal's favour: Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

After losing the Fa Cup final against Arsenal, Chelsea's defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said that the side cannot give any excuse despite some of the 50-50 decisions going in favour of Arsenal.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 16:51 IST
50-50 decisions went in Arsenal's favour: Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta. Image Credit: ANI

After losing the Fa Cup final against Arsenal, Chelsea's defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said that the side cannot give any excuse despite some of the 50-50 decisions going in favour of Arsenal. Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium to script their record 14th FA Cup title win.

"A lot of times there were 50/50s that went in Arsenal's favour and we had the same in 2017 when Taylor also refereed a Chelsea-Arsenal final and gave Victor Moses a red card but we have to look further than this," the official website of Chelsea quoted Azpilicueta as saying. "We have to look at ourselves. We know two weeks ago when we played against Manchester United, we really controlled it. We played our game, we were on top of them against a very good side but today we couldn't do it for 90 minutes and, in the end, that makes the difference," he added.

In the match between Chelsea and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the Gunners to hand them a 2-1 win. Chelsea had struck the first goal in the match, owing to Christian Pulisic's efforts, but Arsenal came from behind to win the match.

Frank Lampard saw Chelsea being reduced to ten men in the second half when Mateo Kovacic was sent off for a second bookable offence. "Now we have to learn from the game, even if you always want to learn when you win and when you lift trophies rather than by losing these kinds of games. It's tough but we have the next challenges that we have to be ready for," Azpilicueta as saying.

Chelsea had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the fourth position, and as a result, the side qualified for the 2020-21 Champions League. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish releases book by Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday released a book - a compilation of articles, views and life journey - of Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Kumar released the book titled Siyasat Me Sadashayta at his official residenc...

Storm Isaias nears Florida's east coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned close to Florida on Sunday, set to brush the states east coast with strong winds, drenching rain and potential coastal flooding.By 8 a.m. 1200 GMT, Tropical St...

Thai army suspends U.S. training plans after soldiers contract COVID-19

Thailand has suspended plans for its army to undertake joint training with the U.S. military after nine Thai soldiers tested positive for coronavirus upon returning from Hawaii, the defence ministry said on Sunday. The Thai Army said the in...

IOCL to invest Rs 13,805cr to set up new plant in Odisha

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOCL will invest Rs 13,805 crore to set up a plant in Odishas Paradip to manufacture raw materials for the textile sector, an official said on Sunday. The project is expected to be completed by 2024, he said.The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020