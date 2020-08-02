Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture
Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last lap puncture on Sunday. Hamilton's team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas failed to score after also suffering a late puncture and finishing 11th.Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:25 IST
Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last lap puncture on Sunday. In an astonishing finish to a race he had dominated from pole position, the Briton stretched his Formula One world championship lead to 30 points.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, and would have won had he not pitted for fresh tyres in a bid to score an extra point for the fastest lap, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third. Hamilton's team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas failed to score after also suffering a late puncture and finishing 11th.
