Report: Reds' Votto on IL with COVID-19 symptoms

Last week, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Nick Senzel self-reported symptoms and spent three days on the IL before winning an appeal to return.

The Cincinnati Reds placed Joey Votto on the injured list Sunday after the veteran first baseman self-reported symptoms of COVID-19, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The six-time All-Star and former National League Most Valuable Player has not tested positive.

Votto, 36, is on the injured list without a designation and not on the 10-day IL. There is no minimum or maximum number of days a player can spend on the IL when it's coronavirus-related. Last week, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Nick Senzel self-reported symptoms and spent three days on the IL before winning an appeal to return.

Seven games into his 14th season with Cincinnati, Votto is batting .259 with two homers and five RBIs. He is a lifetime .306 hitter with 286 home runs and 949 RBIs in 1,724 games. Votto won MVP honors in 2010 when he batted .324 with 37 homers and 113 RBIs and led the majors with a .424 on-base percentage.

The Reds are scheduled to play two seven-inning games in a Sunday doubleheader against the Tigers in Detroit. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani was reinstated from the 10-day IL to start the first game Sunday for the Reds.

