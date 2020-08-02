Giants trade OF Hamilton to Mets

The San Francisco Giants traded center fielder Billy Hamilton to the New York Mets on Sunday in exchange for minor league right-hander Jordan Humphreys. Hamilton, 29, has not appeared in a game this season. He signed with the Giants as a free agent in February.

He split the 2019 season between the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves, batting .218 with 15 RBIs and 22 steals in 119 games. Hamilton is a .242 career hitter with 21 homers and 176 RBIs in 809 games with the Cincinnati Reds (2013-18), Royals and Braves. The switch-hitter ranks fourth among active players with 299 career stolen bases, including four straight seasons with 50-plus thefts from 2014-17.

Humphreys, 24, was designated for assignment by New York on July 29. He was the Mets' 18th-round pick in the 2015 draft and has not pitched above Class A in the minors. He missed the 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. --Field Level Media