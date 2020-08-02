Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL GC Meet: Final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact, COVID replacements allowed

It is expected that the squad strength in terms of playing members will be 24 for the eight franchises. "Also the BCCI has received presentations from a Dubai based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:09 IST
IPL GC Meet: Final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact, COVID replacements allowed
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League's Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved COVID-19 substitutions in the event to be held in UAE this year. The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi -- subject to government approval, which is expected in the next couple of days. "The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," stated a release from the BCCI. "Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is still being prepared but there would be any number of COVID replacements this year," a BCCI official told PTI.

A lingering issue put to rest on Sunday was Chinese sponsorship of the IPL. It became a bone of contention after violent clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. India lost 20 soldiers in the showdown, causing outrage across the country after which the BCCI promised to review the deals.

"All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines," an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity after Sunday's meeting. As IPL title sponsor, VIVO pays around Rs 440 crore per year, a five-year deal that ends in 2022. It would have been difficult for the Board to get new sponsors at a short notice given the current financially difficult climate.

In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women's IPL, a development first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday. "Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week," stated the Board's press release. Forced out of India due to the rising coronavirus case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe. India's case load has surpassed 18 lakh with over 38,000 deaths.

"The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters," the IPL GC member said. It is expected that the squad strength in terms of playing members will be 24 for the eight franchises.

"Also the BCCI has received presentations from a Dubai based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble," the official said. Major Decisions (Formal clearance by next week) 1. Tournament Duration (53 days) 2. Dates: September 19-November 10 3. Women's IPL approved 4. Squad Strength: 24 players 5. Any number of COVID-19 replacements 6. Tata Group and Dubai-based medical group to give presentation on creating bio-secure bubble. 7. SOP will be handed over to franchises in next 7 to 10 days.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon

Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early on Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said.The assailants threw a grenade int...

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan

A suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen attacked a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan officials said, killing at least three people and injuring 24 others. The gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad...

Would like to face Glenn McGrath, says Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he would like to face Glenn McGrath if provided with an opportunity to play against a bowler from the past. The right-handed batsman picked the Australian when a fan asked him to pick one bow...

Sonia condoles ex-Arunachal governor RD Pradhan's death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh governor R D Pradhan on Sunday and said the country has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the interest of the nation was always supreme. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020