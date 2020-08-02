Colts add WR Hilton (hamstring) to injury list

The Indianapolis Colts announced Sunday that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will begin training camp on the active/non-football injury list. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the 30-year-old veteran sustained a mild hamstring injury while getting in shape for the upcoming season. "Should be fine," Pelissero tweeted.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time 1,000-yard receiver, Hilton missed six games with injuries last season and finished with career lows in receptions (45) and receiving yards (501). He scored five touchdowns. Since getting drafted in the third round by Indianapolis in 2012, Hilton has 552 catches for 8,598 yards and 45 TDs in 118 games. He ranks fourth in franchise history in both receptions and receiving yards.

The Colts also announced they had released running back Darius Jackson and waived six players: wide receiver Rodney Adams, defensive end Jegs Jegede, offensive tackles Cedrick Lang and Travis Vornkahl, cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and linebacker Brandon Wellington. --Field Level Media