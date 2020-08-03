Left Menu
Report: Lions WR Allison to opt out of 2020 season

Players considered high risk for COVID-19 can earn a $350,000 stipend and an accrued NFL season if they decide to opt out. Players without risk can receive $150,000, according to the agreement approved last week by the league and the NFL Players Association, although the voluntary opt-out stipend is solely an advance toward future salary.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 01:21 IST
Detroit Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison has opted out of the 2020 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. Allison, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Lions in March after spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

He caught a career-high 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games last season, bringing his career totals to 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six scores. Allison is the second Detroit player to opt out, joining defensive tackle John Atkins.

The window for NFL players to opt out ends on Tuesday. The stipend is not available to undrafted rookies.

The Lions put star quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has the virus. In either case, the team is required to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason.

Stafford, 32, can be activated off the reserve list once he receives medical clearance. He will be required to pass NFL/NFL Players Association treatment and protocols. --Field Level Media

