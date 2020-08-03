Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Vandeweghe winner gives Empire WTT title

With the title slipping away the Smash went to their bench bringing in Stevens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, in place of Bouchard to partner with Mattek-Sands. Stevens produced some big points including an ace to level at 6-6 but could only watch as Vandeweghe's winning shot hit the line.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 04:02 IST
Tennis-Vandeweghe winner gives Empire WTT title

Coco Vandeweghe hammered a go-for-broke return that caught the back line to earn the New York Empire victory over the Chicago Smash on Sunday in the World Team Tennis (WTT) final that came down to a winner-takes-all last point.

The nine team, three-week WTT event at West Virginia's Greenbrier Resort went as long as it could and a bit more. With five sets unable to decide a champion, the contest continued into Extended Play and then a first-to-seven super tiebreak that ultimately came down to the very last point.

Tied 6-6 with Chicago's Sloane Stevens serving for the title, Vandeweghe blasted a forehand return that was challenged but to no avail as the shot narrowly clipped the back of the baseline to give the Empire a 21-20 win. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols were forgotten as Vandeweghe and doubles partner Nicole Melichar were mobbed by Empire team mates including Jack Sock and Belgium's four-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters, who was sidelined by an abdominal injury and did not play in the final.

"To see the best players going after it, toe-to-toe, it's wonderful," said Empire coach Luke Jensen. "Last year, we were one swing away, and this time the swing went in. We're very fortunate to be in this position." The Empire, who lost last season's final against the Springfield Lasers, looked motivated early on winning both the men's and mixed doubles to take a 10-6 lead going into the singles.

But that four point advantage was quickly erased with 18-year-old American Brandon Nakashima bageling Sock 5-0 and Stevens, wearing a Black Lives Matter singlet, stopping Vandeweghe 5-3 to push Chicago in front 16-13 going into the women's doubles. Needing only to hold serve to secure the title, Canada's Eugenie Bouchard and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were unable to shut the door on Vandeweghe and Melichar who won in a tiebreak to send the final to Extended Play.

The Empire held serve and broke the Smash to leave the score level at 20-20, sending it to a 13-point super tiebreak. With the title slipping away the Smash went to their bench bringing in Stevens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, in place of Bouchard to partner with Mattek-Sands.

Stevens produced some big points including an ace to level at 6-6 but could only watch as Vandeweghe's winning shot hit the line. "The second (Vandeweghe) hit it and I didn't hear an 'out' call, I was thrilled," Melichar said. "But then the fact (the Smash) were challenging it, all of a sudden, we were like, 'Oh no, oh no, oh no.'

"It was just pure joy after that. It was incredible."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Kershaw stellar in debut as Dodgers top D-backs

Clayton Kershaw threw 5 23 shutout innings in his season debut to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday in Phoenix. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered...

NASA astronauts make historic return home aboard SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceXs new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASAs first crewed mission f...

DeRozan’s late free throws push Spurs past Grizzlies

DeMar DeRozan hit a pair of free throws with 1 second to play and the San Antonio Spurs survived to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-106 on Sunday afternoon in a key Western Conference seeding game at the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando. Me...

IMA Goa begins paid quarantine facilities for doctors, COVID-19 patients referred by members

Indian Medical Association IMA Goa State on Sunday announced paid quarantine facilities for doctors, healthcare workers and their families as well as COVID-10 positive patients referred by IMA members, at two hotels in south Goa and one in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020