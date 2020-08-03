Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: Justin Thomas back at number one after winning in Memphis

Justin Thomas clinched his 13th PGA Tour victory on Sunday, winning the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational by a three-stroke margin and claiming the world number-one ranking in the process. The 27-year-old American put up a near-flawless, five-under par 65 to win at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, with a four-way tie for second place between Americans Daniel Berger, Phil Mickelson and returning champion Brooks Koepka, as well as England's Tom Lewis. MLB roundup: Judge homers again, Yankees sink Red Sox

Aaron Judge homered for a career-high fourth straight game, Gio Urshela hit his first career grand slam and the New York Yankees continued their hot start to the abbreviated season with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. The Yankees won their fifth straight thanks to the early power by Judge and Urshela and now have 14 homers in their first seven games while getting off to a 6-1 start. NHL roundup: Petry, Habs upend Penguins in OT

Jeff Petry scored at 13:57 of overtime as the Montreal Canadiens opened their qualifying series with an upset win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Toronto on Saturday night. Brendan Gallagher's centering pass was deflected toward the high slot. Petry's shot from above the right hash marks sailed past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray. Golf: Horsfield wins English Open for first European Tour title

Sam Horsfield sealed his maiden European Tour crown on home soil on Sunday, winning the English Open in Birmingham after a final round of 68 to finish ahead of Belgian Thomas Detry. Overnight leader Horsfield was on course for a comfortable victory but the 23-year-old had to endure a nervy finish after Detry took the lead with a fine birdie on the penultimate hole to come into contention. NBA roundup: Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando. Warren was 20 of 29 from the field, including 9 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Warren's previous career high was 40. Reports: New positive tests for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals received multiple new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. An exact number was not immediately known, nor was it clear if any players were involved. Tennis: Vandeweghe winner gives Empire WTT title

Coco Vandeweghe hammered a go-for-broke return that caught the back line to earn the New York Empire victory over the Chicago Smash on Sunday in the World Team Tennis (WTT) final that came down to a winner-takes-all last point. The nine team, three-week WTT event at West Virginia's Greenbrier Resort went as long as it could and a bit more. Kyrgios skipping U.S. Open, urges players to 'act responsibly'

Nick Kyrgios announced he won't play in the U.S. Open in New York, instead saying in a video that he is more concerned about the safety of people around the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Let's take a breath here and remember what's important which is health and safety of our community," the 25-year-old Australian said. "We can rebuild our sport and the economy but we can never recover lives lost." Athletics: Lyles says Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests

World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles has said fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman must show more responsibility after he was provisionally suspended for breaching whereabouts rules. Coleman, the 100m world champion, narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests but was suspended in June after again breaching the rules. He may now miss next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo. Mets left scrambling as Cespedes no-shows, then opts out of season

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season for "COVID-related reasons," the team said, after he did not show up for Sunday's away game against the Atlanta Braves. Cespedes' absence from the Mets' 0-4 loss was unexpected, prompting concern from fans as the New York team released a statement before the start of the game saying it had been unable to contact the two-time All-Star or ascertain his whereabouts.