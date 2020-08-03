Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 05:48 IST
Jets release starting OL Winters, longest tenured player

The New York Jets released guard Brian Winters on Sunday after 89 career games with the team. Winters, who started 79 of those, was the Jets' longest-tenured player. Winters, 29, played in just nine games for the Jets last season after a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve.

The Jets save $7.28 million in cap space for this year. The Jet selected Winters in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Kent State.

--Field Level Media

